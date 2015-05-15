Next meeting between government and opposition in Azerbaijan began

Baku. 15 May. REPORT.AZ/ Next meeting between the representatives of the government and opposition kicked off in Baku.

Report informs, the meeting is taking place on the imitative of Azerbaijani Presidential Administration.

On behalf of the government- the Assistant to the Azerbaijani President for Political and Social Ali Hasanov, Deputy Director of the Department Tahir Suleymanov, Sector Head of the Department Elman Pashayev and on the behalf of the opposition- the Chairman of Azerbaijan Justice Party Ilyas Ismayilov, Chairman of the Social Democratic Party of Azerbaijan (SDPA) Araz Alizadeh, the Chairman of Azerbaijan Democratic Party (ADP) Sardar Jalaloghlu, the Chairman of Classic Popular Front Party (Classics) Mirmahmud Miralioglu, the Head of Great Establishment Party (GEP) MP Fazil Mustafa, Whole Azerbaijan Popular Front Party (the party) Secretary General Sohrab Abullayev, Civil Solidarity Party (CSP) Sabir Rustamkhanli, the Chairman of the Democratic Reforms Party (DRP), MP Asim Mollazade, the Citizen and Development Party (CDP) Chairman Ali Aliyev, the Azerbaijan Party (BAP) President Elshad Musayev, Chairman of the Freedom Party Ahmad Oruj, the Azerbaijan National Independence Party (ANIP) leader Yusif Baghirzade, National Revival Movement Party (MDHP) Chairman, MP Faraj Guliyev, Social Welfare Party Chairman Khanhuseyn Kazimli, the Unity Party Chairman Tahir Kerimli, Intellectuals Party Chairman Gulam Hussein Alibayli are attending the meeting.

During the meeting, the first European Games to be held in Azerbaijan and the prospects of development of relations of parties.

The event takes place without the participation of the media.

Last meeting between the government and opposition was held on February 12.