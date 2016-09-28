YAP Deputy Chairman: Anti-referendum tactics and attempts of opposition completely failed

Baku. 28 September. REPORT.AZ/ "Opposition protests regarding the referendum weren't accepted by anyone other than itself. At least, the population demonstrated indifference towards their protests and actions".

Report informs, the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (NAP) Deputy Chairman - Executive Secretary, Deputy Prime Minister Ali Ahmadov told in his interview to "Azərbaycan" (Azerbaijan) newspaper.

Stating that the opposition's attitude towards the referendum was as predicted, A.Ahmadov said that Azerbaijani opposition's protest to the government's any initiative has become a tradition: "I think that there are many reasons for this. Firstly, I have already mentioned, the opposition's protest to the government's any initiative has become a tradition and it doesn't want to make an approach other than indifference. Second, the opposition has almost completely lost its reputation in the eyes of the public.

In today's composition, the opposition has lost its chance, for a long time and probably forever, as a group of public interest and attracting its attention. Thus, anti-referendum tactics and attempts of the opposition have completely failed. I can say that their failed actions, to prevent conduct of the referendum, have weakened their already weak stand".

A.Ahmadov stressed that as a country developing though democracy and improving democratic institutions, Azerbaijan certainly needs a healthy and progressive opposition: "Regretfully, I have to note that there is a gap in our society in this regard. Current opposition cannot fulfill the function of healthy, efficient, dissent systematic group. Many things have changed in our country, renewed, gained a modern aspect. The opposition has left out of these changes".

He added that the contrast created by the opposition, which is deprived of keeping up with the modern ruling party and modernization for all its features, is deepening day by day: "It, of course, increases chances of the competition in favor of the ruling party to the extent, which cannot be imagined. It isn't even possible to expect any changes in the near term.

On the background of the mentioned realities, realizing our party's political prospects causes pride and strengthen confidence in great development due to the President Ilham Aliyev's reforms. Once again, you assure of Azerbaijan's today and future is related with the policy of Heydar Aliyev and President Ilham Aliyev, who successfully pursues this policy. I recommend every citizen, who thinks of the county's prosperous future, not to forget it".