Musavat Party leader visits Brussels

Baku. 16 June. REPORT.AZ/ The head of Musavat Party, Arif Hajili visited Brussels, the Belgian capital.

As Report was told in the party press service, he will participate in the discussions on "the future of the Eastern Partnership" in the European Parliament on June 16-17.

During the visit, Musavat Party president's meetings with the European Parliament officials, the state and government representatives of European countries, the head of a political party of post-soviet countries.

Deputy chairman of Musavat, Sakhavat Soltanli accompanied A.Hajili.