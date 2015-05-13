 Top
    Musavat Party members resign en masse - LIST

    We are leaving the party in protest against allowable defects in management of Musavat party

    Baku. 13 May. REPORT.AZ/ Issuing a statement, a group of Nizami district organization of Musavat Party resigned from the party. The reasons for the actions were noted in the statement sent to Report.

    Those who signed the statement brought allowable defects in the management of Musavat party by Arif Hajili as the reason of their resignations. They are followings:

    1Nizaməddin Guliyev - one of the activists of the national movement in Azerbaijan, a former adviser to the head of Musavat Party

    2. Mirismayil Hadiyev - a former Member of Council of Musavat Party, a lawyer

    3. Galabey Agalarli - a member of the Supreme Council of Nizami district organization

    4. Gulagha Sharifzade - Nizami district organization's Vice president, a board member

    5. Arif Guliyev - deputy chairman of the organization, Department Chairman

    6. Gurban Gojayev - Council member

    7. Yagub Khanaliyev - Council member

    8. Maarif Mammadov - Member

    9. Afghan Rəfiyev - Member

    10. Nariman Mammadov - Member

    11. Sarvar Mammadov - Member

    12. Jeyhun Eyvazov - Member

    13. Rashad Guliyev - Member

    14. Vahid Azimov - Council member

    15. Etibar Gasimov - Member

    16. Alif Sharifov - Member

    17. Shikar Aliyev - Member

    18. Karim Dzhabrailov - Member

    19. Mushfig Safarov - Member

    20. Bayram Mammadov - member

    21. Fazil Mammadov - Member

    22. Firidun Eyvazov - Member

    The head of the Organization Department of the party Razim Amiraslanli said to Report that he was unaware of the statement. He noted that if the individuals issued a statement on the resignation, it is regretful.

