Musavat Party members resign en masse - LIST

Baku. 13 May. REPORT.AZ/ Issuing a statement, a group of Nizami district organization of Musavat Party resigned from the party. The reasons for the actions were noted in the statement sent to Report.

Those who signed the statement brought allowable defects in the management of Musavat party by Arif Hajili as the reason of their resignations. They are followings:

1Nizaməddin Guliyev - one of the activists of the national movement in Azerbaijan, a former adviser to the head of Musavat Party

2. Mirismayil Hadiyev - a former Member of Council of Musavat Party, a lawyer

3. Galabey Agalarli - a member of the Supreme Council of Nizami district organization

4. Gulagha Sharifzade - Nizami district organization's Vice president, a board member

5. Arif Guliyev - deputy chairman of the organization, Department Chairman

6. Gurban Gojayev - Council member

7. Yagub Khanaliyev - Council member

8. Maarif Mammadov - Member

9. Afghan Rəfiyev - Member

10. Nariman Mammadov - Member

11. Sarvar Mammadov - Member

12. Jeyhun Eyvazov - Member

13. Rashad Guliyev - Member

14. Vahid Azimov - Council member

15. Etibar Gasimov - Member

16. Alif Sharifov - Member

17. Shikar Aliyev - Member

18. Karim Dzhabrailov - Member

19. Mushfig Safarov - Member

20. Bayram Mammadov - member

21. Fazil Mammadov - Member

22. Firidun Eyvazov - Member

The head of the Organization Department of the party Razim Amiraslanli said to Report that he was unaware of the statement. He noted that if the individuals issued a statement on the resignation, it is regretful.