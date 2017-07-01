Minister: No force is able to create confrontation in Azerbaijan or disrupt order

Baku. 1 July. REPORT.AZ/ "The people of Azerbaijan should know that no threat exists towards its security. With the political will and determination of the President of Azerbaijan, we state that no force is able to create confrontation in the country, disrupt the order and return the republic to the chaos and anarchy of the early 1990s".

Report informs, Interior Minister Ramil Usubov said in an interview with "Azərbaycan" (Azerbaijan) newspaper.

The minister stressed that those who try to do so will be faced by the Azerbaijani people, its integral part - police as always: "All our citizens should know that staff of the internal affairs bodies, which are loyal to its homeland, people and state, will further resolutely fulfill its duties, spare no effort to protect public order, security, lawful interests of the population and state against illegal acts. Our whole staff is highly devoted to its people, homeland, sacred ideals of national leader Heydar Aliyev, instructions and orders of President Ilham Aliyev and considers it as a priority of the activity".