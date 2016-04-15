 Top
    Milli Majlis plenary meeting kicks off

    Agenda includes 9 issues

    Baku. 15 April. REPORT.AZ/ Next plenary meeting of Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) has started.

    Report informs, agenda of the meeting chaired by the speaker Ogtay Asadov includes 9 issues.

    The composition of the Central Election Commission (CEC) will be approved in the meeting. In addition, the Accounting Chamber's report will be heard.

    Also agreement 'On institutional cooperation in the field of maritime transport between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Government of the United Arab Emirates' will be approved, draft amendments to law 'On social insurance', 'On protection of public health', 'On psychiatric assistance' as well as to Administrative Offences Code, Civil Procedure Code will be discussed. 

