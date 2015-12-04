Next plenary session of Milli Majlis kicks off

Baku. 4 December. REPORT.AZ/ Next plenary session of Milli Majlis started.

Report informs, discussion of 7 issues entered in agenda of session, which is helding under chairmanship of Ziyafat Asgarov, First Deputy of Milli Majlis Chairman.

New draft law 'On fight against religious extremism' will be discussed in I reading. Amendments to several draft laws are also considered. It includes 'On citizenship of the Republic of Azerbaijan', 'On freedom of religion', 'On police'.

Amendments will be made to Criminal and Administrative Offences Codes, too.

Last issue of the agenda is amendment to law 'On award of orders and medals of the Republic of Azerbaijan' regarding establishment of jubilee medal of Azerbaijan Republic '10th anniversary of the Ministry of Emergency Situation of the Republic of Azerbaijan (2005-2015)'.