Milli Majlis makes an appeal to World Azerbaijanis

Baku. 30 December.REPORT.AZ/ Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) has appealed to the world Azerbaijanis on the occasion of December 31, World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day.

Report informs, Milli Majlis Deputy Chairman Bahar Muradova read the appeal at today's plenary session of the parliament.

The appeal declares that another responsibility of the world Azerbaijanis is protection of national values and traditions: "It depends on the unity of the world Azerbaijanis. It is important to preserve national and moral values".

The appeal stressed that unite of efforts of the world Azerbaijanis will be an important step on Nagorno-Karabakh: "We urge all of you to unite".