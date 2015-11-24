Milli Majlis creates new committees and elects chairmen - LIST

Baku. 24 November. REPORT.AZ/ Milli Majlis has created new committees and chairmen of the committees were elected.

Report informs Arif Rahimzadeh was elected as the chairman of the Committee on Regional Issues, Isa Habibbeyli as the chairman of the Committee on Science and Education, Rafael Huseynov as the chairman of the Committee on Culture, Bahar Muradova as the chairwoman of Human Rights Committee, Samad Seyidov as the chairman of International and Interparliamentary Relations Committee, Ali Huseynli as the chairman of Legal Policy and State Building Committee, Ziyafat Asgarov as the chairman of Security, Defense and Anti-Corruption Committee, Hadi Rajabli as the chairman of Labor and Social Policy Committee, Valeh Alasgarov as the chairman of Natural Resources, Energy and Environment Committee, Eldar Ibrahimov as the chairman of Agrarian Policy Committee and Ziyad Samadzadeh as the chairman of Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship Committee.

Ahliman Amiraslanov was elected as the chairman of newly-established Health Committee, Agiye Nakhchivanli as the chairwoman of the Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs, Siyavush Novruzov as the chairman of the Committee for Public Associations and Religious Organizations and Fuad Muradov as chairman of Youth and Sports Committee.

The first working day of the Milli Majlis of the 5th convocation ended.

Note that the Chairman of the Committee on Science and Education of the Milli Majlis,at 4th convocation was the representative of the party "Yeni Azerbaijan" Shamsaddin Hajiyev and chairman of the Committee on Culture - representative of the New Azerbaijan Party MP Nizami Jafarov.