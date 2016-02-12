Malena Mard: EU stands ready to continue to work within framework of Eastern Partnership program

Baku. 12 February. REPORT.AZ/ "The Eastern Partnership is aimed at the development and prosperity of its member countries. European Union is ready to continue to work on and discuss how to review this program."

Report informs, the head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan, Ambassador Malena Mard told reporters Friday commenting on the question of how successful the program is.

The ambassador stated that the program has successful parts and also chances for development.

The "Eastern Partnership", aimed at EU's rapprochement with six Eastern neighbors - Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Ukraine, Moldova and Belarus - was launched in 2009. It was initiated by Poland and Sweden.

In late January, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland Witold Waszczykowski said in an interview with Polish media that the Eastern Partnership program has completely failed.