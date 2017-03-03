Madat Guliyev: Azerbaijan is a safe and stable country

Baku. 3 March. REPORT.AZ/ "Fighting against terrorism should start from secondary schools, families. Young people must be taught these problems."

Report informs, Chief of the State Security Service (SSS), Lieutenant General Madat Guliyev said at the conference entitled "The role of youth in the fight against terrorism, extremism and radicalism" in Baku.

He said that everyone must fight against this problem: "Azerbaijan is a safe and stable country. It is a result of the policy pursued by President Ilham Aliyev. Once again, I would like to note that fighting against terrorism should start from schools and families."