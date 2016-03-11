List of Pardon Issues Commission submitted to Azerbaijani President includes nearly 140 prisoners

Baku. 11 March. REPORT.AZ/ Recommendation decisions, adopted by the Pardon Issues Commission under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan have been sent to the head of state Ilham Aliyev.

Report was told in the State Commission.

'Totally, 400 appeals have been considered in the meetings of the Pardon Commission. List of recommendation decisions has been presented to the Azerbaijani President. The list, presented to the head of state includes names of about 140 persons', the commission says.

Notably, next pardon decree is expected to be signed by President Ilham Aliyev on the eve of Novruz holiday.