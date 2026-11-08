Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day

    Jeyhun Bayramov: Azerbaijan's victory embodies the unity of our people

    Domestic policy
    • 08 November, 2026
    • 09:14
    Jeyhun Bayramov: Azerbaijan's victory embodies the unity of our people

    Six years ago, thanks to the decisive leadership of President and Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev and the heroism of the valiant Azerbaijani Army, the territorial integrity of our Motherland was restored and historical justice prevailed, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said in a post on X.

    According to Report, he noted that this brilliant victory embodied the unity of the Azerbaijani people, their national will and unwavering determination in state-building.

    "We pay our deepest respects to the cherished memory of our martyrs, who gave their lives for the Motherland and immortalized their names in our glorious history, and bow our heads in tribute to the heroism and self-sacrifice of our veterans and all those who took part in the war. Happy Victory Day!" the post said.

    Jeyhun Bayramov November 8 – Victory Day
    Ceyhun Bayramov: Parlaq zəfər xalqımızın birliyinin və sarsılmaz dövlətçilik əzminin təcəssümüdür
    Джейхун Байрамов: Победа Азербайджана — воплощение единства нашего народа
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