​Head of State: "We need nobody's help"

"We can help those in need"

Baku. 3 June. REPORT.AZ/ "A lot of things depend on diaspora organizations. In particular, it is obvious in information support on the solution of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict."

Report informs, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said this in his speech today at the opening ceremony of the IV Congress of World Azerbaijanis in Baku.

"For many years the Armenian Diaspora has held dirty campaigns against us, taking advantage of the fact that we were considerably weaker comparing to our strength now and had just obtained independence. Part of the campaign was to smear Azerbaijan, represent our country as an anti-democratic state, and Armenia as "a country in the blockade." The Armenians tried to spread false information about the history of Nagorno-Karabakh, and they have succeeded to some extent. Otherwise, the US Congress would not accept the famous 907th amendment in 1992.

Can you imagine, Armenia captures the territory of Azerbaijan, commits the Khojaly genocide and conduct ethnic cleansing, expels people, and then the US Congress adopts an amendment to the act of "Freedom Support" according to which Azerbaijan should be deprived of the support of the American government. Why? Because Azerbaijan allegedly keeps Armenia in the blockade. Probably, no Parliament has ever seen such a senseless and unfair resolution. Why did this happen? Because congressmen of the Armenian lobby engaged in treason and bribery put those lies forth. This dirty mission continues to this day.

Azerbaijan was just keeping silent. At that time the country did not have the Diaspora, and Azerbaijan's government at that time did not know what the government was. Therefore, the country was on the brink, and the civil war began. This amendment is in force to this day. Its elimination requires great efforts. In the first phase we tried hard. Then we decided that this was not necessary since we not depend on anyone's help. We firmly stand on our own feet and ourselves can help those in need", said the head of state.