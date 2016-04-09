Head of state: "Economic independence determines a political independence of our country"

Baku. 9 April. REPORT.AZ/ More attention should be paid to army building.

Report informs, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said at the meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers on results of socioeconomic development in the first quarter of 2016 and the challenges ahead.

The head of state underlined the importance of the rapid development of the economy to achieve this goal: "Economic independence determines a political independence of our country", said President Ilham Aliyev. He added that business environment in the country is improved, assistance to entrepreneurs continues, additional measures are provided for investment promotion, as well for strengthening of the banking sector.