    Azerbaijani General Prosecutor's Office gave back 3 computers of the NGOs

    Gubad Ibadoglu: 'Arrest decision has not been taken from my bank account and account of NGO, led by me'

    Baku. 5 January. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani General Prosecutor's Office returned computers of the Economic Research Center, Coalition Increasing Transparency in Extractive Industries and National Budget Group.

    Report was told by Gubad Ibadoglu, Head of the Economic Research Center.

    According to him, Prosecutor's Office has not returned financial and accounting documents: 'Perhaps, documents will be returned in near future. Process is underway. I have not conducted any negotiations with prosecuting authorities in this regard.'

    'Arrest on my bank account and account of non-governmental organization led by me is in force yet', G.Ibadoglu said. 

