EU Foreign Ministers to discuss Eastern Partnership in Bucharest

Baku. 18 January. REPORT.AZ/ The Romanian Presidency of the EU Council announced the main agenda items of the informal council at the level of foreign ministers in Bucharest, Report informs citing Interfax.

An informal meeting of EU foreign ministers will be held in the capital of Romania on January 31 and February 1, 2019.

"Eastern Partnership", Syria and China are among the topics for discussion.

Such informal meetings are held every six months in a country that serves as the chair of the EU Council.