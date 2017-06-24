Elchin Amirbeyov appointed assistant to First Vice-President of Azerbaijan

Baku. 24 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order appointing Elchin Amirbeyov as an assistant to the First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Notably, by order of President Ilham Aliyev of June 23, E.O. Amirbeyov was recalled from the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the French Republic and simultaneously in the Holy See (Vatican State) and the Principality of Monaco.