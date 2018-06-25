Deputy Prime Minister: Serzh Sargsyan's son-in-law is drug dealer

© Report/ Elchin Murad

Baku. 25 June. REPORT.AZ / A conference on “Strengthening the fight against drug addiction among young people” has been held under the joint organization of the State Commission for Combating Drug Addiction and Illicit Drug Trafficking and the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Report informs, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the State Commission for Combating Drug Addiction and Illicit Drug Trafficking, Ali Hasanov said that the conference dedicated to June 26 – International day against drug abuse and illicit trafficking in drugs.

He said that a legal framework for combating drug addiction has been created in Azerbaijan:

"The Parliament has adopted 29 laws in this direction. In addition, Azerbaijan has joined a number of international conventions."

The Deputy Prime Minister also addressed the new leadership of Armenia. He noted that the son-in-law of former President Serzh Sargsyan is engaged in drug trafficking:

"The new leadership of Armenia should be aware of this. Armenia grows narcotic plants in our occupied territories and buys weapons in exchange for that."

Minister of Youth and Sports, Azad Rahimov noted that the Ministry carries out consistent activities in the fight against drug addiction and in the promotion of healthy lifestyles:

"Today we can say with confidence that the steps taken by the state in the fight against drug addiction give their positive results. However, activities in this area should continue and expand."

Then the winners of the written competition were awarded. The employee of Information Agency Report, Samira Abdullayeva took the 3rd place.