Cover on Mahammad Amin Rasulzadeh's bust in Ganja was taken - PHOTO

Baku. 4 December. REPORT.AZ/ Cover on the bust of Mahammad Amin Rasulzadeh, founder of Azerbaijan Democratic Republic (ADR), erected in Demiryolchular park in Ganja city, was taken.

The correspondent of Reort News Agency at the scene informs, cover on the bust was taken.

At present, employees of Ganja city Housing Communal Economy Production Union carries out clearing, repair and reconstruction works in the park.

Greenery and different kind of ornamental trees are planting in the area.