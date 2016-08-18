CEC chairman: Referendum to be held on September 26, is of great importance

Baku. 18 August. REPORT.AZ/ Referendum, which will be held on September 26, is of vital importance.

Report informs, chairman of the Central Election Commission Mazahir Panahov said this at a meeting organized for the chairmen of district election commissions in Baku.

He stated that the President had taken that step in the interests of the people, initiated the holding of referendum: " We must not feel secure due to the stability in our country. Azerbaijan is being compared with developed countries. There are areas in which Azerbaijan is ahead of many countries of the world. Of course, there is nothing perfect, there can be drawbacks. In general, Azerbaijan is developing in all spheres. Rating of President Ilham Aliyev is higher in all directions. You know that some are taking advantage of the election to interfere in the internal affairs of the country. We must not allow it and remove small deficiencies. By informing lower election commissions we eliminate drawbacks."

According to M. Panahov, elections in Azerbaijan can be an example to the world: "All conditions for the election commissions were created. We must appreciate it".