Azerbaijani President: 'Nardaran residents have always been committed to statehood'

Baku. 21 June. REPORT.AZ/ At a meeting with residents of Nardaran settlement of Sabunchu district, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev touched upon the reconstruction of roads in the village and surrounding area.

Report informs, President Ilham Aliyev touched upon the reconstruction of roads in the district and surrounding areas, and said measures would be continued to ensure socio-economic development of Baku suburbs, including Nardaran. President Ilham Aliyev stressed the importance of the creation of new jobs. The head of state said residents of Nardaran, which is one of the ancient Baku settlements, have always been committed to statehood.

President Ilham Aliyev noted that all freedoms, including freedom of religion, were fully provided in the country. The head of state said Azerbaijan`s achievements in this field were highly appreciated by international organizations. President Ilham Aliyev hailed Nardaran residents` contribution to strengthening Azerbaijan`s independence.

On behalf of Nardaran residents, Agasaid Orujov expressed his gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for his care and attention.

President Ilham Aliyev then talked with local residents.

Then a picture was taken.