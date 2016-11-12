Azerbaijani President attended opening of Fuzuli carpet factory

Baku. 12 November. REPORT.AZ/ The first branch of Azerkhalcha carpet company has opened in Fuzuli district.

Report informs, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has attended opening of the carpet factory.

Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev informed President Ilham Aliyev that at the initial stage the branches of Azerkhalcha are also expected to open in Agdam, Tovuz, Aghstafa, Gazakh, Shamkir, Quba, Ismayilli, Khachmaz districts. The construction of the branches in these districts has been already begun.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of Azerkhalcha Vidadi Muradov informed the head of state about the work done here. He noted that the branch in Horadiz would represent the Karabakh carpet-making school, which is one of the historic centers of Azerbaijan's carpet-making industry.

The branch occupies a total area of 585 square metres. It will employ 150 carpet weavers and 10 administrative workers.

There are a carpet weaving workshop, warehouse, cafeteria, and a medical room here.

The head of state had a conversation with employees of the factory and watched the working process.