Azerbaijan celebrates last Tuesday before Novruz

Azerbaijan is today marking the last Tuesday before the Novruz holiday.

According to Report, this Tuesday, also known as "Torpag Charshanbasi" - "Earth Tuesday," is marked with particular splendor. Celebrations, which last the whole day, reach their peak in the evening.

As on previous Tuesdays, this Tuesday, people usually make bonfires and jump over them. There is a belief that by jumping over fire, a person leaves their troubles and disappointments behind. It is forbidden to put out the fire; it must go out by itself. On the last Tuesday, it is customary to say only good words.

According to ancient folk customs, salt, water, money, bread, matches, and kerosene should not be given from home on this day. In houses, candles are lit according to the number of family members.

Also, according to popular beliefs, the last Tuesday before Novruz should be spent at home so that during the year, a person would not be separated from their home and their relatives for a long time.

The entry of the spring into Azerbaijan will coincide with March 20 at 18:45:53 Baku time (GMT+4). On March 20-21, the Novruz holiday is celebrated in Azerbaijan.

The Sun, moving along the ecliptic, crosses the equator and passes from the Southern Hemisphere to the Northern Hemisphere. From that moment, spring begins in the Northern Hemisphere, and autumn begins in the Southern Hemisphere. The length of the spring season will be 92 days, 17 hours, 38 minutes, 28 seconds.