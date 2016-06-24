Azerbaijan cancels some duties for visa

Baku. 24 June. REPORT.AZ/ President Ilham Aliyev signed the law on making amendments to the law "On State Duty".

Report informs, according to the document, state fee rates for consular operations in Azerbaijan and diplomatic representations of Azerbaijan in foreign countries have been changed.

According to the amendments, the state fee for issuance of visas for single entry is 20 USD, not 50 USD.

According to the other change in the law, tourist visas and students studying in private contract, issuance of transit visas, as well as the state fees required for single and double transit abolished.