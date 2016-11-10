Ali Huseynli: No legal cases on desertion opened during 25 years

Baku. 10 November. REPORT.AZ/ “No legal cases on desertion opened during 25 years. This shows Azerbaijani youth’s loyalty to homeland”.

Report informs, Chairman of Legal policy and State building Commission of Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis) Ali Huseynli said in the conference entitled “Youth and state independence: Outlook for the future” dedicated to 25th anniversary of state independence.

According to A. Huseynli, April combats proved that our youth fights with enemy to the end: “We have to consider Azerbaijani state as the one with great history. Contemporary youth glorify Azerbaijan in the world; they deserve thanks for this. Young people honestly follow admonitions of Heydar Aliyev. Patriotic and energetic youth has been developed in the country”.

He noted that Azerbaijani youth unmask Armenian politics in the world.