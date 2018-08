Baku. 2 December. REPORT.AZ/ Agenda scheduled for December 4th plenary session of Milli Majlis announced.

Report was told in Parliament, seven questions will be discussed at the next meeting.

The meeting will discuss the new draft law "On combating religious extremism", as well as changes to the laws "On Citizenship of the Azerbaijan Republic", "On freedom of religion", "On Police", the Criminal and Administrative Codes.