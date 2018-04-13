Afghan President Mohammed Ashraf Ghani calls President Ilham Aliyev

Baku. 13 April. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, Mohammad Ashraf Ghani has today called the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Report informs, press service of the President of Azerbaijan reported.

Mohammed Ashraf Ghani congratulated Ilham Aliyev on his victory in the presidential elections and wished him every success in his presidential activity for the further development of the country.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude to Mohammed Ashraf Ghani for his attention and congratulations.

During telephone conversation, Presidents expressed their confidence on developing relations between the two countries.