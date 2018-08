Baku. 25 May. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev the law on amendments to the Criminal Code, Report informs.

According to the amendments, Azerbaijani citizen acquiring a citizenship of the foreign country will be fined in the amount of from 3000 to 5000 manats or from 360 to 480 hours of public affairs, if he/she does not notify in written within one month to the relevant executive authority.