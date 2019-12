"We have launched work on legalizing the status of our compatriots, who live in Turkey without relevant documents," Chairman of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora Fuad Muradov said at a press conference held at the head office of the New Azerbaijan Party (NAP).

He also stressed that Azerbaijani weekend schools “Karabakh" were opened in French city Nantes, Bern in Switzerland, Warsaw in Poland and Stockholm in Sweden.