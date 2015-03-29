Turkish and Azerbaijani Diaspora to hold rally in Washington

Baku. 29 March. REPORT.AZ/ On April 24, the parade will be held by Turkish and Azerbaijani Diaspora in Washington.D.C.

Report informs referring to Turkish media, the event is organized by 124 Turkish-US civil societies. The representatives of the Azerbaijani Diaspora support this action.

The organizers of the event issued an appeal with the slogan "Take a day to Turkey!": "Don't wait for the invitation. Take your flag and come. Don't say "My attendance is not significant". Because you are very important for our country to be there".

The appeal was in provinces, where Azerbaijani and Turkish Diaspora in the United States are densely inhabited.

On April 24, the event on the 100th anniversary of Çanakkale Victory in Turkey will be held at the highest level. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is expected to attend the event. According to the report, the heads of more than 30 countries, as well as the heir to the British throne, Prince Charles will attend too.