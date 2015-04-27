Baku. 27 April. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish and Azerbaijani Diaspora held a mass rally in Berlin to protest false claims about so-called Armenian "Armenian genocide".

Report was informed by the State Committee for Work with Diaspora, a protest involving about 10,000 people started on the central area of Berlin - Urania. Participants of the rally marched through the streets of the city. The campaign ended at the Brandenburg Gate.

Participants of the rally carried flags of Turkey and Azerbaijan, pictures of Armenian terrorists killing Turkish diplomats, posters in Turkish and German languages saying "ASALA killed innocent people," "Do not create enmity from history" and so forth.

The participants also chanted slogans about the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and Khojaly genocide. They brought to the public's attention the fact that this genocide was committed not against Armenians, but against Turks.

The campaign, which carried out with the organizational support of Turkish Federations operating in various German cities, was also supported by the Azerbaijani diaspora.