Protest staged in predominantly Azerbaijani village in Georgia

A protest action was held in Garabani district of Georgia, where Azerbaijanis live compactly.

Georgian Bureau of Report News Agency informs that the protesters expressed their concern about the unpleasant smell from the alcohol factory operating in the Garabani district.

According to the local residents, though they repeatedly appealed to the relevant authorities of the region, no steps have been taken so far.

The residents of Gardabani said they will continue to hold protests until the problem is resolved.

Rafi Orujov, deputy chairman at Assembly municipality of Gardabani region told Report that he held a meeting with the management of the company which owns the factory: "Local residents also attended the meeting. An agreement was reached to resolve the problem until the end of this month."