Netherlands hosts the Congress of European Azerbaijanis

Baku. 27 February. REPORT.AZ/ A congress of European Azerbaijanis has today started in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Report informs, Azerbaijani President's Assistant for Public and Political Affairs Ali Hasanov, Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Diaspora Nazim Ibrahimov public and political figures, representatives of diaspora in European countries, the heads of Azerbaijani media organizations - Murad Aliyev, Editor-in-Chief of Report News Agency, Rauf Arifoglu - Head of Musavat Media Group, Vusala Mahirgizi - President of APA Holding, Aynur Jamalqizi - Head of Telegraf Media Group, Eynulla Fatullayev - Head of Haqqin.az and Virtualaz.org news websites and others.attended the event.

Addressing the event, Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Diaspora Nazim Ibrahimov told about the attention and care of President Ilham Aliyev and the Azerbaijani state to diaspora representatives abroad.

Ali Hasanov and Nazim Ibrahimov presented prizes to persons awarded by the President of Azerbaijan.

The congress featured panel discussions, where participants discussed approving a plan of events on the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijani Democratic Republic and an action plan on March 31 – the Day of Genocide of Azerbaijanis.

A panel discussion on the theme "Azerbaijani Diaspora and Azerbaijani Media: level of cooperation, problems and their solutions" will be held within the event.