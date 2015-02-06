Mountainous Jewish Community of Azerbaijan was donated a Sefer Torah

Baku. 6 February. REPORT.AZ/ The members of the Los Angeles-based Sinai Temple, which is one of the largest and most influential religious centers of American Jewry, donated a Sefer Torah to the Mountainous Jewish Community of Azerbaijan. Exquisitely prepared in Israel, the Sefer Torah was presented on February 3, 2015 at a special ceremony held at the Sinai Temple, Report informs General Consulate of Azerbaijan in Los Angeles.

According to the information, over 400 members of Los Angeles’s Jewish community attended the ceremony. A delegation from Azerbaijan, including Mr Gunduz Ismayilov, Deputy Chairman of Azerbaijan’s State Committee for Religious Institutions; Mr Evda Abramov, Jewish Member of Azerbaijani Parliament; Mr Milikh Yevdayev, Head of Azerbaijan’s Mountainous Jewish Community; and Rabbi Avraam Yakubov of the Mountainous Jewish Synagogue in Baku, participated at the event.

The ceremony commenced with the impressive performance of national anthems of Azerbaijan, Israel and the U.S. by the Sinai Temple’s cantor Marcus Feldman. Then Consul General of Azerbaijan Nasimi Aghayev and Consul General of Israel David Siegel addressed the audience. In his remarks, Consul General Aghayev informed the participants about Azerbaijan’s long-standing traditions of tolerance and inclusion. The Consul General also stressed the importance of the comprehensive relationship and strong friendship between Azerbaijan and Israel. Speaking about the illegal occupation and ethnic cleansing of Azerbaijan’s lands by Armenia, Consul General Aghayev stressed the significance of Israel’s constant support for Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity. In this regard, Aghayev also expressed the gratitude and appreciation for Israeli President Rivlin’s reference to the 1992 Khojaly Massacre – committed by Armenia against Azerbaijani civilians – in his recent U.N. speech on the occasion of the International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

In his remarks, Consul General of Israel David Siegel called the environment of tolerance and interfaith harmony that Azerbaijan has been able to establish and foster, a great model for the entire world. He also highlighted the strategic nature of Azerbaijani-Israeli partnership.