Head of Diaspora: Israeli citizens are very interested in Azerbaijan

Baku. 9 June. REPORT.AZ/ "Israeli citizens are very interested in Azerbaijan".

Report was told by the head of the International Association "Azerbaijan-Israel" (Aziz) , Lev Spivak.

"If there were two flights a week between Baku and Tel-Aviv in February, now the number of these flights has been reduced to 10. Unfortunately, Israel has a list of countries that are not recommended for travel, and the Israelis take this into consideration. The Israeli embassy in Azerbaijan seeks to resolve this issue. We also appeal to the organization that compiled this list. I hope that the leaders of this organization will come to Azerbaijan as tourists and see that everything is in order”, he said.