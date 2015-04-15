Former Presidents of Ukraine to arrive in Azerbaijan

Baku. 15 April. REPORT.AZ/ Former Presidents of Ukraine Leonid Kravchuk, Leonid Kuchma and Viktor Yushchenko will arrive in Azerbaijan late April. Report was told by the State Committee for Work with Diaspora, the aim of the visit is to attend the Third Global Open Society Forum organized by the International Center of Nizami Ganjavi with the support of the State Committee for Work with Diaspora.

Former presidents are expected to make a speech on the situation in Ukraine at the Forum devoted to "The creation of confidence in the new world order".

Ukraine presidents who led the country from 1991 to 2010, Leonid Kravchuk, Leonid Kuchma and Viktor Yushchenko are membesr of the International Center of Nizami Ganjavi.