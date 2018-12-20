Ex- governor of Georgian region, where Azerbaijanis live, arrested

Tbilisi. 20 December. REPORT.AZ/ David Kirkitadze, former governor of Kvemo Kartli region, where Azerbaijanis live compactly, as well as one of the leaders of the opposition United National Movement party, was arrested in Georgia.

Georgian Bureau of Report News Agency informs that Gurjaani District Court passed a rule on his arrest.

Kirkitadze is accused of assaulting a police officer and police vehicle. He was sentenced to 4-7 years imprisonment.

He is reportedly not guilty and his detention has to do with politics.

Notably, Kirkitadze was the governor of Kvemo Kartli in 2008-2013. On December 16, opposition clashed with the police on their way to Telavi, a city which hosted the inauguration of Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili. Nearly 10 police officers were injured as a result.