Deputy Prime Minister of Israel to take part in an event dedicated to Khojaly genocide

Baku. 24 February. REPORT.AZ/ Israel - Azerbaijan International Association (AzIz) conducts a series of events in Israel in connection with the 23th anniversary of Khojaly genocide. Report was told in the State Committee for Work with Diaspora, tomorrow in the city of Acre in the campaign of Justice for Khojaly ceremony commemorating the victims of Khojaly genocide will be attended by the government officials in Azerbaijan and Israel, including the Deputy Prime Minister of Israel, the Foreign Minister, MK Avigdor Lieberman, president od AzIz, MK Alex Miller, MP, representative of the campaign Justice for Khojaly Fuad Muradov and other officials as well as representatives of the Azerbaijani diaspora in Israel.

The event will hear a report, and shown a film about the Khojaly genocide, occupation of Azerbaijani lands by Armenia, as well as the recognition of the genocide by the world community will be discussed.

