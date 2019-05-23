Committee to protect rights of Fuad Abbasov established in Moscow

A committee to protect the rights of Azerbaijani journalist Fuad Abbasov has been established in the Russian capital, Moscow.

Russian bureau of Report informs that the committee includes 7 people. The committee is represented by lawyer Azer Rafiyev, along with Fuad Abbasov's lawyer, Elman Pashayev.

Notably, Russian law-enforcement agencies have detained Azerbaijani journalist Fuad Abbasov, who lives and works in Moscow. Thus, several Azerbaijani communities of Russia appealed to the Moscow court for Abbasov's deportation from the country. The Moscow court on May 7 examined case No 2737/2019 entitled "Ban on entry of a foreign citizen and stateless persons into the territory of the Russian Federation". The process was completed on May 17th.

The process ended on May 17. On May 18, the Russian law-enforcement agencies detained Abbasov by a court order. Currently, procedures for deporting the journalist to Azerbaijan are being implemented.

Iqbal Rustamov