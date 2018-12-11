Canadian Azerbaijanis send letter of protest to country's officials over Armenian provocation

Baku. 11 December. REPORT.AZ/ The Assembly of Canadian Azerbaijani Organizations sent a letter of protest to local structures in Canada over the fact that flag of the illegal separatist regime created in Azerbaijan's occupied lands is displayed in front of the Armenian Apostolic church and Armenian youth center in Toronto along with the flag of Armenia.

Report informs citing the State Committee on Work with Diaspora that, according to the letter, displaying the flag of the separatist regime created in the occupied lands of Azerbaijan is the violation of the international law and principles, especially the resolutions adopted by the UN Security Council and regulations stipulated in other documents of international organizations.

The Azerbaijani community expressed their deep concern in this respect and called on the Toronto city authorities not to stay indifferent to this matter: "Many of the community members reporting this matter are in fact Azerbaijani-Canadians who have moved to Canada from the same Karabagh region after its occupation by Armenian military forces and ethnic cleansing of its Azerbaijani population by massacre or expulsion. These people currently live in proximity of the named church and Youth Center and have to pass by those 'flags' every morning on their way to work. It is to be mentioned that this icon/flag incarnates an act of premeditated crime against humanity, amounting to a genocide!"

The letter of protest over the Armenian provocation signed by 16 diaspora organizations that join the Assembly of Canadian Azerbaijani Organizations has been sent to Toronto city Mayor John Tory, Parliament member, Canadian Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism Pablo Rodriguez and other officials and establishments.