Adviser of Georgian Prime Minister donates money to Azerbaijani school

Tbilisi. 10 October. REPORT.AZ/ Regional Adviser of the Georgian Prime Minister Sozar Subari visited the Azerbaijani school in Garatahla village of Gardabani district.

Local bureau of Report News Agency informs that Subari presented the school books, photographs and audio equipment that worth GEL 3,000.

It was noted that the prime minister's advisor won the indicated sum in the knowledge program broadcasted on the air of Georgian Public TV channel. The students of Garatahla village school supported Subarini in that program.

At the same time, the Georgian Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports provided the school with sports equipment and inventory.

Head of Gardabani District Ramaz Budagashvili, Georgian MP Savalan Mirzoyev, school leadership and other officials attended the event.