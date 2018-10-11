30-year-old road problem of Azerbaijanis to be solved in Georgia

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/8d89b21c719f5b749936c004b19ac420/08f8fee2-1310-4cdb-a61e-338ec07a4874_292.jpg

Tbilisi. 11 October . REPORT.AZ/ A 3-kilometer road connecting four villages of Georgia’s Dmanisi region, where Azerbaijanis live, with the center of the city has become unusable.

Georgian Bureau of Report News Agency informs that residents of Husseinchay, Salammalik, Mahammadagalar and Mammishdiler villages have been suffering from the road problem for more than 30 years.

According to the villagers, as roads are inaccessible and they face difficulties while going to the district center. Due to the scattered, sandy and muddy road, children face difficulties on the way to schools, cars are broke down on the road, and ambulance cars and taxis cannot get from the district center to the villages.

Although residents have appealed to the Dmanisi District Administration for several times, no measures have been taken to repair the road.

Head of the Dmanisi region Giorgi Tatuashvili told reporters that he was aware about the poor condition of the road connecting the regional center with four villages. "The project on restoration of the road is already prepared. The cost of the project is GEL 836,000. The road will be repaired this weekend and covered with concrete. Repair works are to be completed within 4 months."

Notably, about 300 Azerbaijanis live in Huseynchay, Salammalik, Mohammadaghalar and Mammishdilar villages.