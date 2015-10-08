Vasif Talibov signs a decree on restoration and study of Gulistan tomb-mausoleum

Baku. 8 October. REPORT.AZ/ Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov signed a decree on restoration and study of Gulistan tomb-mausoleum.

Report informs, the order of the Office of Nakhchivan National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan together with the State Committee of Urban Development and Architecture instructed to conduct recovery operations at Gulistan tomb-mausoleum on a scientific basis.

According to the document, Nakhchivan bureau of ANAS is to create a research group "Gulistan tomb-mausoleum."

Ministry of Culture and Tourism of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and the special division of the Border "Nakhchivan" instructed to carry out the necessary measures for a free visit of the tomb after its restoration.