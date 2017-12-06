 Top
    UNESCO: Azerbaijan's dolma becomes Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity

    Decision adopted at a meeting in Korea

    Baku. 6 December. REPORT.AZ/ The tradition of cooking Azerbaijan's dolma is included in the Representative List of the UNESCO List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

    Report informs, relevant decision was adopted at a meeting of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Jeju Island, Korea between December 4 to 9.

    The Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage was established under the Convention for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage. 

