UNESCO: Azerbaijan's dolma becomes Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity

Baku. 6 December. REPORT.AZ/ The tradition of cooking Azerbaijan's dolma is included in the Representative List of the UNESCO List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Report informs, relevant decision was adopted at a meeting of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Jeju Island, Korea between December 4 to 9.

The Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage was established under the Convention for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage.