Two Iranian cities to host week of Azerbaijani culture

Baku. 1 July. REPORT.AZ/ A week of Azerbaijani culture will be held in Tehran and Isfahan, Iran.

Report informs citing Iranian Consulate General in Nakhchivan.

Books, drawings, miniatures and films related to Azerbaijani culture and literature will be shown within the framework of the cultural week, which will run from July 3 to 8. The musical comedy Husband and wife by Uzeyir Hajibeyli will also be performed during the event.

The event will be co-organized by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of Azerbaijan, Embassy of Azerbaijan to Iran, Iranian Islamic Culture and Relations Organization, Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance of Iran.