    Serbian opera singer performs 'Elegy' in memory of Khojaly tragedy victims - VIDEO

    Azerbaijani Cultural Center in Belgrade prepared a video dedicated to the Khojaly tragedy

    Baku. 25 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Cultural Center in Belgrade, with the support of the Azerbaijani Embassy to Serbia has prepared a video dedicated to the tragic events in Khojaly.

    Report informs, in the Azerbaijan cultural center in Serbia, in the video Serbian opera singer Natasha Jovic and director of the Center of Azerbaijani Culture, professor of the Academy of Arts in the city of Novi Sad, Zarifa Alizade performed a piece called "Elegy".

    Video provides information about the perpetrators of the Khojaly genocide, and the victims of this tragedy.

