President Ilham Aliyev opens Guba branch of "Azerkhalcha" OJSC

Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the inauguration of the Guba branch of "Azerkhalcha" Open Joint Stock Company.

Report informs, President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the branch.

Chairman of the Board of "Azharkhalcha" OJSC Vidadi Muradov informed President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva of the work carried out here.

The Guba branch of the "Azerkhalcha" OJSC occupies a total area of 1300 square meters. 150 weavers and 12 administrative staff members will be employed in the branch. The building features a textile workshop, artist`s room, warehouse, canteen, medical point and sales room.

The head of state was informed that the weavers are residents of Guba and different villages of the district.

President Ilham Aliyev then met with carpet-weavers and posed for photographs together with them.