Mayoralty of Baku hosts event marking 14th death anniversary of Heydar Aliyev

Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/ Cinema Service Department of the Baku City Executive Power has held an event on the 14th death anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev at the Academy of Public Administration under the President of Azerbaijan.

Report was informed at the Cinema Service Department, participants commemorates the great leader with a minute of silence.

The Rector of the Academy of Public Administration Urkhan Alakbarov, lawmakers Rasim Musabeyov, Elman Nasirov, Rafail Jabrayilov, Aflatun Amashov addressed the event.

Speakers talked about the services of national leader before the homeland.

They spoke about the unprecedented contributions of Heydar Aliyev to the development of science, education, culture and large-scale construction programs implemented under the management of nationwide leader. It was noted that the history and fate of Azerbaijan is closely connected with the name of Heydar Aliyev. The revival in all spheres of public-political, economic and cultural life of the nation during those years is also directly related with the nationwide leader.

Then the partticipants watched the documentary film The Life Devoted to Nation.